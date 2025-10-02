Unity is Foundation for Confronting Extremism

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of the University of Islamic Denominations emphasized that the establishment of this university is based on the principle of convergence among Muslims and the rejection of extremism.

During his official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Dr. Fallahzadeh met with Hajj Talant Bek, First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, Haji Azmat, Director of the Mufti’s Office, and Haji Sultan, Head of the Religious Education Department.

In this meeting, Dr. Fallahzadeh underlined that strengthening unity and closeness within the Islamic Ummah has always been a central belief of the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding: “We believe that unity enhances the effectiveness of the Islamic Ummah, while division only serves the interests of the enemies of Islam.”

He further noted that the International University of Islamic Denominations, established by the initiative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, pursues this vision by bringing together students of different Islamic schools, who study according to their own jurisprudential traditions while also practicing a culture of coexistence and fraternity.

Highlighting the objectives of the institution, he stated: “The main mission of the University of Islamic Denominations is to promote convergence and resist extremism.”

The President of the University also expressed readiness to expand scientific, educational, and research cooperation with academic and religious institutions in Kyrgyzstan, including the exchange of professors and students and the organization of joint conferences and meetings.

Dr. Fallahzadeh praised the atmosphere of unity among Muslims in Kyrgyzstan and commended the constructive positions of the country’s government in strengthening Islamic solidarity.

For his part, Hajj Talant Bek, First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, conveyed the greetings of the Mufti of the country, welcomed the Iranian delegation, and emphasized the importance of building on common Islamic values in the face of shared challenges. He also voiced Kyrgyzstan’s readiness for enhanced cooperation and joint initiatives with the University of Islamic Denominations.



