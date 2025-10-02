Israel violates Palestinian children’s rights daily

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that Israel’s ongoing violations against Palestinian children highlight the daily suffering they endure under occupation.

In a statement, OCHA noted that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) detained two young brothers, Mohammad and Abdul Fattah Ayman al-Karaki, ages 6 and 8, while they were playing soccer near their home in Al-Khalil’s Old City on Monday.

Video footage showed the terrified children surrounded by heavily armed Israeli soldiers, both crying as they were taken away.

OCHA stressed that Palestinian children’s fundamental rights, including the right to life, health, education, and freedom of movement, are systematically violated. It added that children are routinely killed, injured, or arbitrarily detained by IOF across the occupied Palestinian territories.

OCHA renewed its call for accountability over these violations and reiterated its demand to end the occupation. It further urged for international efforts toward a two-state solution that ensures Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace and dignity.



