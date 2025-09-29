Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani Urges Youth Worldwide to Pursue Knowledge and Piety

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani advised young seminary students to make the most of the blessing of youth by dedicating themselves to knowledge and piety, stressing that God has promised victory and guidance in return for sincere effort in His cause.

A group of students from the Imam Muhammad Baqir (PBUH) Fiqh School met with this religious authority at his office.

In his remarks, Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani referred to the Qur’anic verse, “And those who strive in Our cause, We will guide them to Our paths”, and said: “God has given a definite promise to guide those who strive in His way.”

He added: “When a student wears the robe of the clergy, he officially joins the ranks of the soldiers of the Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance) and becomes a servant of the religion and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).”

Addressing the students, Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani once again emphasized the necessity of using the opportunity of youth for acquiring knowledge and piety, noting that continuous effort on this path leads to divine support and guidance.