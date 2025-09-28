Venezuela Accuses US of Immoral Military Threat Over Oil and Gas Reserves

AhlulBayt News Agency: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto accused the United States of imposing an “immoral military threat” on his country in a bid to seize control of Venezuela’s vast oil and gas reserves.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, Gil Pinto said Washington’s actions were illegal and destabilizing.

He pointed to the US military buildup in the region, warning that such maneuvers could threaten the stability of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Addressing world leaders, Pinto claimed the US military was preparing for an attack on Latin America under the guise of protecting its interests.

He argued that the pressure on Caracas was driven by Washington’s desire to access Venezuela’s immense energy resources.

Gil Pinto maintained that the US was using intimidation tactics to dominate Venezuela’s natural wealth.

He further accused Washington of fabricating “vulgar and perverse lies” to justify a massive and immoral military threat against his country.

“As they cannot accuse Venezuela of possessing weapons of mass destruction, they resort to lies that no one believes, either in the US or globally,” he said.

He thanked governments and peoples around the world—including within the United States—for opposing what he described as an attempt to wage war in the Caribbean and South America.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest the US military is preparing to strike alleged drug-related targets in Venezuela.

Sources indicate Washington plans to escalate tensions under the pretext of combating narcotics.

According to reports, eight US warships have been deployed to international waters near Venezuela, supported by F-35 fighter jets stationed in Puerto Rico, as part of what is being called an anti-drug operation.