Palestinian Child Shot by Israeli Forces in al-Deheisha Camp

27 September 2025 - 13:56
Source: Palestine Info
Israeli forces raided al-Khader and al-Deheisha refugee camp near Bethlehem, shooting a 14-year-old Palestinian child. The child sustained a leg injury and was treated by the Palestinian Red Crescent before being taken to a hospital.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian child was shot and injured on Friday evening when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the al-Deheisha refugee camp, located south of Bethlehem.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces first stormed the town of al-Khader and then moved into al-Deheisha camp, where they opened fire on a 14-year-old child.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that its paramedics administered first aid to the child, who had sustained a bullet wound to the leg, and transferred him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

