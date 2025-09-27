Palestinian Child Shot by Israeli Forces in al-Deheisha Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian child was shot and injured on Friday evening when Israeli occupation forces (IOF) raided the al-Deheisha refugee camp, located south of Bethlehem.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces first stormed the town of al-Khader and then moved into al-Deheisha camp, where they opened fire on a 14-year-old child.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that its paramedics administered first aid to the child, who had sustained a bullet wound to the leg, and transferred him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

