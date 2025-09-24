  1. Home
Starvation claims lives of three children in Gaza

24 September 2025 - 13:56
News ID: 1730789
Source: Palestine Info
Three Palestinian children were pronounced dead on Tuesday due to malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinian children were pronounced dead on Tuesday due to malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The new victims have raised the total number of hunger-related deaths in the famished coastal territory to 450 people, including 150 children, the health ministry said.

These deaths occurred amid ongoing Israeli military operations and severe restrictions on humanitarian access, which have intensified the man-made famine in the territory.

Since March 2, the Israeli occupation army has been closing all the border crossings with Gaza, preventing the flow of humanitarian aid and vital needs. Although limited quantities of aid have recently been allowed in, they remain insufficient to meet the minimum basic needs of the population.

The UN and other aid organizations have repeatedly warned about the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. As of September, malnutrition rates among children were at alarming levels, with the number of identified cases of acute malnutrition far exceeding those recorded earlier in the year.

UNRWA’s aid is banned from going into #Gaza by Israeli Authorities.

But our 11,000 colleagues continue to deliver critical services.

UNRWA remains the largest primary healthcare provider.

We supply water and shelter to the forcibly displaced.

We need the ban lifted to bring… pic.twitter.com/i3ZICrUG2I

— UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 23, 2025


