Gaza Health Ministry Urges Blood Donations Amid Soaring Death Toll

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent appeal to residents, urging them to donate blood as the death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocide has reached 65,344 martyrs and 166,795 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its official statement, the ministry called on all residents across the Gaza Strip to immediately go to local hospitals and donate blood to help save the lives of the wounded.

The ministry stressed the critical need for rare blood types, particularly O negative, warning that the severe shortage threatens to exhaust blood bank reserves.

“Your donation today could be a lifeline for thousands of wounded and ill individuals teetering between life and death. Every drop of your blood could mean a new life for someone else,” the statement read.

Daily toll and ongoing crisis

In its daily statistical report, the ministry confirmed that Gaza hospitals received 61 martyrs and 220 injuries in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total to 65,344 killed and 166,795 wounded.

Between March 18, 2025, and today, the ministry documented 12,590 martyrs and 53,884 injuries, underscoring the vast and ongoing human loss in Gaza.

The Health Ministry also reported that 2,523 Palestinians have been killed while waiting for food aid, with more than 18,496 injuries, including 23 in the last 24 hours.

The ministry added that many victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, as emergency and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to relentless bombardment and destruction.

