PFB welcomes UK recognition of State of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) has welcomed the British government’s decision to officially recognize the State of Palestine. In a statement issued Sunday, the forum described the move as politically and morally significant, affirming the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and the people’s rightful claim to freedom and independence.

The statement acknowledged that although the recognition came late, it must not remain symbolic. PFB urged the UK to take practical steps, including ending the genocide in Gaza, lifting the 18-year blockade, and prosecuting occupation leaders responsible for war crimes.

PFB also rejected any narrative that equates the oppressed with the oppressor or compares legitimate resistance to the crimes of occupation. It emphasized that the root cause of Palestinian suffering is the ongoing Israeli occupation in all its forms.

The forum called on the British government to ensure that this recognition marks the beginning of a policy rooted in justice and human rights, by supporting the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights and their struggle for freedom and justice.



