Martyrs of Israeli aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Khorrami family home on Patrice Lumumba Street experienced the night of June 13th with the taste of fire and iron; a missile struck in the darkness, shattering the night’s silence. The blast wave collapsed the walls of the neighboring unit, and the building fell upon Amir Ali and Amir Mohammad Khorrami.

Amir Mohammad was pulled out earlier, but the heavier debris trapped 13-year-old Amir Ali; dust and fragments of the walls blocked his breath and opened the path to the sky for him.

Amir Ali Khorrami was a 13-year-old boy who was martyred in the direct attack by the Israeli regime on the home of nuclear scientist Dr. Zolfaghari, who was their neighbor. Shahla Araghianfar, mother of the martyr Amir Ali Khorrami, recounts the painful night when her teenage son was martyred:

“On the night of the incident, around 3 a.m., we heard a terrifying sound. The explosion was so powerful that my sons’ room collapsed, and Amir Mohammad and Amir Ali were trapped under the rubble.”

“We could hear Amir Mohammad calling for help. My husband struggled to open the door, behind which the rubble had piled up, and managed to get him out quickly. But Amir Ali had been lying in the corner by the wall, and a larger volume of debris and dust fell on him; it took about an hour to finally pull him out. My child was no longer breathing. There were no cuts or scratches on Amir Ali. We handed his body to the firefighters to remove him from the building. The firefighters told my husband that since his body was still warm, there might be a chance to revive him and bring him back to life. Amir Ali was taken to Rasul Akram Hospital, but not to a patient bed — he was placed in the morgue.”

A loving and unique farewell to his mother

For his mother, above all, it was those daily farewells that she missed the most— a small ritual she cherished deeply. “Every morning, when Amir Ali left home for school, he would stand by the door, draw a heart in the air inside the elevator cabin, and blow me a kiss. It was our daily ritual that brought me peace.”

Now, it is his mother who carries on this childlike farewell. Each time she visits Section 42 to see her son’s grave, she draws a heart and places a gentle kiss on the cold stone. She recalls the close bond between the brothers: “They were friends and playmates — from foosball to cycling and online games. His zest for life had made him a lively teenager, and now his absence has left the house silent and empty.”

Big dreams

Amir Ali was a teenager full of energy and grand aspirations. At one time, he wanted to become a footballer; at another, an actor. In his dreams, he even saw himself as a future president. His mother recalls his ambitions:

“He always said he wanted to become president. He said the first thing he would do is make life easier for the people and reduce inflation. He had planned his entire summer with various activities. He loved old things and kept everything — from his old PS2 to the knitted clothes his grandmother had made for him as a child, which he wanted to show to his own child someday. He had just discovered that there is a university program in computer game design and insisted on studying it. Every minute of his life had a wish and a plan.”



