Is Israel exporting its model to India’s BJP?

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The release of an artificial intelligence–generated video by India’s ruling party targeting Muslims in Assam raises a serious question: Is Israel exporting its demonization model to Indian right-wing groups?

The video produced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying Muslims in Assam as illegal immigrants and a threat to national resources, is not merely an election-related incident. Rather, it signals a troubling example of political emulation of a model long tested in West Asia: The Israeli model of demonizing minorities to consolidate power.

In this video, Muslims are depicted in religious attire within government facilities, as if their presence constitutes a violation of national property. At the same time, political opponents are accused of treason by showing Pakistan’s flag alongside the faces of critics. These techniques—including labeling, securitizing through fear, and stirring ethnic sentiments—bear clear similarities to Israeli media and political strategies used against Palestinians and domestic critics.

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of the Indian Parliament, called the video “disgusting” and described it as reflecting an ideology that views the presence of Muslims as a “problem.” Other critics have also referred to a “divide and rule” policy—an approach that, in the occupied Palestinian territories, has for years used technology, narrative framing, and fear-mongering as tools to control public opinion and legitimize security measures.

Now, with artificial intelligence entering India’s political arena, these similarities are not merely coincidental; it appears that a form of experience and modeling is being transferred. A Human Rights Watch report documenting the Indian Prime Minister’s widespread use of Islamophobic rhetoric in election speeches confirms this dangerous trend.

The question arises: Is Israel simply a strategic ally for India, or has it become a model for social and political engineering against minorities? If the answer is yes, there is cause for concern about a future in which technology, ethnicity, and political power are deployed to spread hatred—threatening not only India’s Muslim population but also the very foundations of democracy.



/129