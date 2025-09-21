Iran’s UN mission reaffirms commitment to peace on International Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva has reiterated the country’s firm dedication to peace. In a post shared on X, the mission emphasized that the Iranian people have historically embraced peace, drawing inspiration from their religious and legendary figures.

The statement noted that for over 200 years, Iran has never initiated aggression against any nation. However, it firmly opposes any form of oppression or foreign aggression that threatens its dignity or sovereignty.

Marking the International Day of Peace, the mission concluded by reaffirming Iran’s enduring commitment to peace and called for global recognition of its peaceful stance.



/129