CAIR: Texas Gov. Abbott bears responsibility for Islamophobic incident

Ahlulbayt News Agency: CAIR-Texas, the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, voiced concern over an incident in McKinney, Texas, where a man reportedly entered the Sufaraa Center without permission, questioned those inside, and declared, “There should be no mosques in the USA.”

In this regard, CAIR-Texas said Governor Abbott and other state officials who regularly express Islamophobic views bear a measure of responsibility for the incident.

The McKinney Police Department said they are aware of the situation and have increased patrols in the area.

Executive Director of CAIR Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter, Mustafaa Carroll, in a statement, said, “We are deeply disturbed by this incident, especially given the rising climate of anti-Muslim rhetoric and Islamophobia. A house of worship should always be a place of peace, safety and community – not a place where people fear for their well-being.”

“We are grateful no one was harmed, and we call on law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this incident and take all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the Muslim community in McKinney and across Texas.” He further stated.

CAIR recently released an analysis of the fearmongering led by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and anti-Muslim campaigner Amy Mek around a Muslim-led development project, EPIC City. The analysis places the attack in the context of a continuing tradition of Texas political figures engaging in anti-Muslim actions, CAIR official website reported.