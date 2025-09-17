Gaza hospitals receive 59 martyrs, death toll climbs to 64,964 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 59 civilians, as well as 386 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 12,413 people have been killed and 53,271 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 64,964 martyrs, including 2,497 aid seekers, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 165,312 people, including 18,294 aid seekers.

The ministry also said that Gaza’s hospitals recorded three new fatalities, including a child, in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the death toll from the famine to 428 victims, including 146 children.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



