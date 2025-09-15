Al-Mustafa University President: Silence on Gaza Massacres Unmasks West’s Human Rights Hypocrisy

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of Al-Mustafa International University Hojatoleslam Ali Abbasi said the indifference of self-proclaimed human rights defenders to the killing of thousands of women, children, and elderly people in Gaza reveals the contradictions of a materialistic civilization cut off from divine teachings.

Speaking at the opening of the new academic year of the Islamic Humanities Higher Education Complex in Qom, Abbasi congratulated the arrival of Rabi al-Awwal and Unity Week, and honored the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, Sacred Defense, and Islamic Resistance.

He emphasized that Islam has given the highest dignity to knowledge and teachers, and that faith and reason are inseparable. Referring to Quranic teachings, he said Islam’s encouragement of science was the foundation of Islamic civilization, which once made Muslims leaders in global knowledge.

Abbasi warned that the deliberate distancing of humanity from prophetic teachings led to colonialism, exploitation of nations, and modern barbarity disguised as progress. He described today’s Western powers’ claim of supporting human rights as “ridiculous,” noting their silence on Gaza atrocities while making loud outcries over minor issues elsewhere.

The member of Iran's Assembly of Experts underlined that the hostility of materialistic civilization toward true Islam stems from fear of a civilizational rival. He stressed that Islamic scientific centers must pioneer the dissemination of divine teachings, especially in human sciences, to counter efforts aimed at weakening nations.

Abbasi concluded by expressing confidence that, with divine promise, the movement to revive Islamic civilization will expand globally, leading to the eventual triumph of God’s righteous servants.



/129