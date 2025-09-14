Miniature Qur’an from Norfolk dolls’ house linked to Ottoman history expected to fetch £3,000

AhlulBayt News Agency: A miniature Qur’an, once kept inside a dolls’ house in Norfolk, is set to be auctioned. The rare item is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000 at Hansons Auctioneers’ Roughton saleroom on September 27.

Dating back to the 18th or early 19th century, the 300-page Qur’an remained in the same family for over a hundred years, passed down by ancestors who traveled extensively during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The current owner, who remains unnamed, shared that her great uncles and grandfather were avid collectors of rare and exquisite items, often bringing gifts home for her grandmother and great-aunt.

She recalled receiving the miniature Qur’an as a gift for her dolls’ house when she was a child.

Measuring only one-and-a-half inches in height, the Qur’an was originally a sancak—a protective talisman carried by Ottoman soldiers and travelers.

Mark Nelson-Griffiths from Hansons Auctioneers explained that the small size of the text contributed to the book’s perceived spiritual power.

