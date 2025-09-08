Bosnian Cleric: Prophet’s birth marked new identity for humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bosnian religious scholar Mustafa Tsiritesh emphasized that the birth of Prophet Muhammad was not merely the arrival of a great individual, but the beginning of a unified Islamic nation and a new identity for humanity.

Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Tsiritesh praised the Islamic Republic of Iran and the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought for organizing the event, calling it a beacon of intellectual and spiritual unity.



He noted that the conference has, over the decades, become a platform for scholars to engage in dialogue, cooperation, and shared piety.



He stressed that commemorating the Prophet’s birth is not just a historical remembrance, but a revival of a living mission.



Islam, he said, created a transnational community that united Arabs, Persians, Turks, Kurds, Malaysians, Africans, and Asians into one body and one spirit.



However, he warned that this identity now faces serious threats, including political fragmentation, sectarian strife, cultural domination, and scientific stagnation.

Tsiritesh called for a return to the Qur’an and Sunnah as the foundation for a shared civilizational project.



The Prophet’s message, even 1,500 years later, still calls Muslims to unity and compassion. The celebration of his birth, Ceric argued, should mark the beginning of a practical movement toward justice, mercy, and a resilient identity for the global Islamic community.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



