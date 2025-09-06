Extremist Israeli settlers assault Khillet al-Dabaa village under IOF protection



AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, Israeli settlers, supported by Israeli occupation forces (IOF), launched widespread assaults in the West Bank cities of Nablus and al-Khalil.

In al-Khalil, settlers attacked the village of Khillet al-Dabaa in Masafer Yatta, injuring several Palestinians—including elderly residents and a three-month-old infant—with stab wounds, fractures, and bruises.

Local resident Jaber Dababseh reported that settlers from nearby outposts stormed the village using sharp tools. Among the injured were elderly couple Ali and Amina al-Dababseh, who suffered head fractures. Abbas al-Dababseh was stabbed, his wife sustained bruises and fractures, and their infant daughter was poisoned by toxic gas. Their sons Qutaiba and Ezz al-Din were wounded, and relative Hani Dababseh suffered fractures and stab injuries.

Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra confirmed additional injuries among villagers and said settlers vandalized homes, destroyed water tanks, and smashed solar panels. He called on international organizations and human rights groups to intervene.

In Nablus, settlers raided a nursery in Yetma village at dawn, uprooting trees and causing extensive damage.

Local sources said the attack was part of a broader escalation targeting Yetma and nearby villages.

Recently, settlers began constructing a new settlement road that would confiscate around 500 dunums of land from Deir Abu Mishaal village, northwest of Ramallah.

For the fourth day in a row, settlers continued work on the road in the Qattou area and blocked the western entrance of Deir Jarir village, north of Ramallah.

Settler groups also stormed the al-Khal area of the village, preventing Palestinians from passing through.

Palestinian monitoring groups recorded 431 settler assaults across the West Bank last month, with the highest numbers in Ramallah (115), Nablus (77), and al-Khalil (69). Jerusalem and Jericho each saw 40 attacks. These assaults led to the martyrdom of Maeen Sobhi Diriyeh and Thameen Khalil Dawabsheh in Aqraba and Douma villages near Nablus.

/129