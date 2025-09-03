Participation of representatives from 18 African countries in serving visitors of Imam Al-Askari

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the participation of representatives from 18 African countries in providing services to the visitors arriving in Samarra, commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him).

The representative of the Preachers Affairs Unit at the African Studies Centre affiliated with the department, Mr. Muslim Al-Jaberi, said that a select group of African preachers representing 18 countries provided various services to the visitors mourning the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) in the city of Samarra, thereby enhancing the values of human solidarity and unity of loyalty to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and embodying the spirit of brotherhood and love among the followers of the Muhammadian school.

He added, "This initiative comes as part of the center's efforts to strengthen the spiritual and cultural ties between African peoples and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), and to embody the faith-based identity that unites their followers around the world, emphasising the center's constant commitment to attending its programs and activities on such occasions."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided a range of services to the mourning visitors heading to the shrine of the two Imams (peace be upon them), including the distribution of main and intermediate meals, water, and chilled juices, in addition to security and medical services.