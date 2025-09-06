Home News Service Pictures Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Honors Delegation from Alawi Shrine for Their Role in Success of Commemoration of Imam al-Askari Martyrdom 6 September 2025 - 09:39 News ID: 1723977 Source: Abna24 related Participation of representatives from 18 African countries in serving visitors of Imam Al-Askari Preparing Shias for Occultation Period Eleventh Imam’s Main Measure - says a university scholar Photos: Presence of mourning processions on martyrdom of Imam Al-Askari at Sayyida Masoumah shrine Photos: Atmosphere at Razavi Holy Shrine on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari Photos: Holy Alawi Shrine contribution in transporting pilgrims to Samarra to commemorate martyrdom of Imam al-Askari Photos: Servants of Imam Ali shrine help shrine of Imam Al-Askari on martyrdom of Imam Hasan Al-Askari Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine help service Mawkibs on martyrdom of Imam al-Askari in Samarra Photos: On martyrdom of Imam Hasan al-Askari; hospitality service of Alawi Holy Shrine to pilgrims in Samarra Photos: Alawi Holy Shrine honors a student from Holy Qur'an Institute for achieving first place at global level
Your Comment