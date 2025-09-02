Deir al-Balah mayor says situation in central Gaza “tragic beyond measure”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mayor Nizar Ayyash of Deir al-Balah stated that central Gaza is suffering from extreme overcrowding, with no space left to erect new tents. He described the humanitarian situation as “tragic beyond measure.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera Net, Ayyash explained that the infrastructure in central Gaza is in a state of collapse. He noted that the desalination plant consumes large amounts of fuel but produces only minimal quantities of water.

He emphasized that the city is overwhelmed with displaced residents, and there is no longer any room to accommodate more people. Public spaces and streets have become makeshift shelters, with many individuals sleeping on the ground without access to basic survival needs.

Mayor Ayyash urged the international community to take immediate action to protect civilians and put an end to Israeli aggression.

