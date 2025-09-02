Palestinian father, sons injured by Israeli gunfire in Tubas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were injured on Monday evening by Israeli gunfire in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated in a press release that its teams treated three wounded individuals inside a vehicle after Israeli forces opened fire on them in Tammun.

The Red Crescent reported that among the injuries was one caused by a live bullet fragment to the head, another by live fire to the shoulder, and a third by live bullets to the legs. The wounded were transported to the hospital.

The Red Crescent also affirmed that the Israeli occupation army targeted an ambulance with live fire as it attempted to enter the targeted area to provide aid to the injured.

Local sources confirmed that the wounded were a father and his sons, who were shot by the Israeli forces during their incursion into Tammun.

The sources added that an Israeli special unit surrounded a house in the town amid heavy fire, without any additional information available on the fate of its residents.

They further noted that military reinforcements of six vehicles stormed the town and surrounded the targeted house.



