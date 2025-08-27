US candidate burns Holy Quran, vows to eradicate Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Colombian-American Valentina Gomez, has appeared in a video on social media platform X in which she burns the Holy Quran, the holy book of Islam and the Islamic nation.

In the video, Gomez is seen setting the Quran on fire using a fire gun while making inflammatory remarks, calling for war on Muslims, saying, “I will destroy Islam. Help me win the elections.”

Her behavior sparked widespread criticism and angry reactions against candidate Gomez. Many accused her campaign of seeking support from the Zionist lobby by inciting against Muslims, believing that attacking Islam has become a prerequisite for receiving financial and logistical support from this lobby.

