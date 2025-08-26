Iranian artists featured in The Witnessing Eyes exhibition in Oman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fourteen Iranian artists are showcasing their work in an online exhibition titled The Witnessing Eyes, hosted in Oman.

The exhibition opened on Monday evening and will run through Saturday, offering viewers a virtual experience of Iranian visual arts and handicrafts.

This group exhibition features five artistic disciplines: painting, calligraphic painting, illustration, inscription writing, and photography. All works are presented online, with contributions from 14 Iranian artists.

The event is jointly organized by the Raja Art Circle and the Pioneers of Global Trade and Production Institute.

