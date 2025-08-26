Imam Khamenei: Israeli regime is most hated one in world

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, referring to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza amid international outrage, has described the Israeli regime as the most hated in the world.

The statement was posted on the X social network of Ayatollah Khamenei in Hebrew, quoting him during a ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) in Tehran on Sunday.

“Today, our enemy, the Zionist regime, is the most hated regime in the world. Nations are disgusted with the Zionist government, and even governments condemn it,” the Leader said.

The short statement was posted along with a video showing the Israeli genocide and starvation of the Palestinians amid the global outcry and condemnations.

Addressing thousands of people from different walks of life on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza, the Leader condemned the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, describing the mass starvation and martyring of children as “unprecedented in history.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said verbal condemnations by Western governments were insufficient and urged “concrete steps to cut off all forms of support to Zionist regime.”

