Video: Chief of Al-Sawa’ed Tribe Honors Ms. Emami with a Gold Necklace

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency – ABNA – the chief of the Al-Sawa’ed tribe in Iraq honored Ms. Sahar Emami during her visit to Diwaniyah with a gold necklace bearing the image of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei (may God protect and preserve him). Ms. Emami had stood firm under Zionist bombardment of the Iranian radio and television building and continued her program until she delivered her truthful message.