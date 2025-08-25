Israeli extremists blow shofar inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a provocative move, a group of Israeli extremists blew the shofar (ram’s horn) inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday morning. Palestinian officials condemned the act as a serious violation of the sanctity of the Islamic holy site.

The incident occurred during a large-scale incursion by hundreds of Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa compound, accompanied by heavily armed Israeli occupation forces.

Blowing the shofar holds symbolic significance in extremist religious ideology, often associated with the start of the Hebrew New Year. In their belief, it signals the coming of the “Messiah” and the anticipated construction of the so-called Third Temple on the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

