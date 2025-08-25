Senior Iraqi religious figure passes away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojat-ul-Islam Sayyed Muhammad Ali Bahr-ul-Uloom, a prominent Iraqi religious figure and scholars died Saturday night.

According to the public relations office of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, he passed away while on a trip to Kuwait.

The Astan expressed condolences over the passing of the scholar, who died on the eve of the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Bahr-ul-Uloom was the dean of the Faculty of the Institute of the Sciences in the holy city of Najaf and served as the secretary general of the Bahr-ul-Uloom Charity Foundation.

He was considered a prominent religious, intellectual, and social figure in Iraq and belonged to the well-known scholarly family of Bahr-ul-Ulum in Najaf, a family that has introduced great religious authorities and scholars to the Muslim world over the past centuries.

He was known for his extensive contributions in religious, social, and intellectual fields, and had a prominent presence in cultural and political circles. In addition, he held a high position in the Islamic seminary and in the Iraqi society.

