Al-Abbas Shrine holds a mourning ceremony on demise of holy Prophet Muhammad (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Public Speaking Division of theHussayni Preaching at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning council in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of the Greatest Messenger, Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household).

The council was organised in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and was attended by Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaberi, who addressed various topics, including the noble prophetic biography and the significant challenges faced by the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household) in spreading the message of Islam.

The lecturer reviewed the leadership, moral, intellectual, and educational impact of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household), and how he was an important model in shaping individuals and building the true Islamic society.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has prepared a comprehensive mourning program to commemorate this tragic occasion, through organising mourning councils and religious lectures.



