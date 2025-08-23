Gaza health update: 71 martyrs, 251 injured in past 24 hours

Ahlulbayt News Agency: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Friday morning that 71 martyrs and 251 injuries were received at hospitals across the Strip in the past 24 hours.

The ministry noted in its daily report that many victims remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to Israeli bombing.

The ministry reported that since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, the total number of martyrs has risen to 62,263, while 157,365 were injured. The casualties since the ceasefire was broken by Israel on March 18, 2025, stand at 10,717 martyrs and 45,324 injured, it added.

Among those killed in pursuit of basic sustenance at US-Israeli aid distribution centers, referred to as “death traps”, the ministry recorded 24 deaths and 133 injuries in the past 24 hours alone, bringing the total to 2,060 martyrs and over 15,197 injuries.

Hospitals in Gaza also documented two new deaths (children) due to famine and malnutrition. This raises the total number of hunger-related deaths to 273, among them 112 children.



