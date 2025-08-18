GMO accuses Israel of engineered starvation of 100,000 children in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) has accused Israel of intentionally starving the population by blocking the entry of essential food supplies into the region.

In a statement shared on Telegram, GMO claimed that Israel is enforcing a “systematic policy of engineered starvation and slow killing” targeting over 2.4 million people in Gaza, including more than 1.2 million children.

The statement emphasized that children and the sick are the primary victims of this policy.

It revealed that over 40,000 infants under the age of one are suffering from acute malnutrition and face the threat of slow death. Additionally, more than 100,000 children and patients are in similarly dire conditions.

GMO stated that despite widespread international criticism, Israel continues to block the entry of baby formula, nutritional supplements, and hundreds of vital goods such as frozen meat, fish, dairy products, and fruits and vegetables.

In a related development, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported a threefold increase in the number of Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire since the Israeli-US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operating aid distribution centers.

Dr. Mohamed Abu Mughaiseb, MSF’s deputy medical coordinator in Gaza, described these food distribution points as “killing fields,” where civilians seeking aid are being targeted by Israeli forces.

He explained that Gaza’s health system, already fragile before October 7, 2023, is now overwhelmed and barely functioning due to the surge in patients, supply shortages, widespread hunger, and attacks on civilians.

Dr. Abu Mughaiseb added that preventable deaths and permanent disabilities have become routine, and according to the WHO, at least 14,500 people urgently need medical evacuation for specialized care unavailable in Gaza. Israeli authorities, however, continue to arbitrarily block or delay these evacuations.

He concluded by stating that Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure is collapsing under the deliberate destruction of life-saving institutions and services.

