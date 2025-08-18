MSF warns of tripled casualties near Gaza aid centers backed by Israel and United States

AhlulBayt News Agency: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reported a dramatic surge in Palestinian casualties in Gaza, stating that the daily toll has tripled since the launch of aid distribution centers operated by the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which is supported by Israel and the United States.

Mohammad Abu Mughaiseeb, the deputy medical coordinator for MSF in Gaza, explained that the healthcare system was already in a fragile state before the war, and now only a barely functioning remnant remains.

He issued a stark warning, describing the Israel-backed food distribution centers as new zones of violence that have intensified the crisis in the medical sector.

“These sites have led to a threefold increase in the number of wounded individuals arriving daily, compared to before the centers were set up,” he stated.

Abu Mughaiseeb stressed that many of the injured civilians are dying before they can reach medical facilities.

He described the nature of the injuries: amputated limbs, serious infections, broken bones, and torn arteries—all requiring immediate surgical intervention and intensive care.

However, he noted that the ability to provide such critical medical services has been severely diminished due to what he referred to as an ongoing genocide.

He confirmed that surgical and intensive care units in Gaza’s few remaining hospitals are on the verge of collapse.

Abu Mughaiseeb concluded with a dire warning: “Without urgent intervention, there will be nothing left to save—not the hospitals, not the patients, not even the future.”

