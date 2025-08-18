Senior Yemeni military commander reveals coalition’s hostile movements

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Sanaa-run Sixth Military Region, Maj. Gen. Jamil Zara’a, revealed that the armed forces had monitored military and security movements the coalition and its tools carried out on some fronts.

This came during an expanded meeting held on Sunday, attended by the leaders of the Axes, the governors of Amran, Jawf and Saada, in addition to the security, intelligence and mobilization officials in the three provinces.

Major General Zara’a said that these movements and incitements would be fail, thanks to the readiness of the armed and security forces and the awareness and solidarity of the people.

“The enemy’s plans are exposed and that it and its tools cannot return the country to the realm of corruption, plundering of wealth and violation of the nation’s sovereignty,” he added.



