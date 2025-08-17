Death toll from Israeli war on Gaza reaches 61,897, including 1,924 aid seekers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over the past 24 hours, hospitals across the Gaza Strip have received the bodies of at least 70 civilians and treated 385 individuals with various injuries resulting from Israeli attacks, Gaza’s health ministry reported on Saturday morning.

According to the ministry, since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal campaign on Gaza on March 18, 2025, a total of 10,362 people have been killed and 43,619 others wounded.

These recent casualties have raised the overall death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, to 61,897 martyrs, including 1,924 aid seekers, the health ministry confirmed.

The total number of injured has also climbed to 155,660, including 14,288 individuals who were seeking humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the ministry reported that 11 people died in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition, bringing the famine-related death toll to 251, including 108 children.

Efforts continue to recover the bodies of more victims who remain missing in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

