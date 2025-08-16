UN urges Israel to stop attacks on aid convoy in Gaza; OHCHR reports 1,760 martyred while seeking humanitarian aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called on the Israeli army to immediately stop its attacks on Palestinians who try to secure humanitarian aid convoys amid the ongoing war of extermination and starvation on the Gaza Strip.

“The United Nations Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory calls upon the Israeli military to immediately stop all attacks against Palestinians attempting to provide security to humanitarian and other supply convoys and their routes and to comply with its obligations under international law to facilitate and protect the delivery of humanitarian assistance and other necessities of life into and within Gaza. Such attacks have significantly contributed to spreading starvation of civilians in Gaza,” OHCHR said in a statement on Friday.

“Since the beginning of August, we have recorded 11 incidents involving attacks on Palestinians guarding convoys in north Gaza and middle Gaza. These incidents resulted in the killing of at least 46 Palestinians, mainly those providing security to humanitarian and supply convoys, along with some seeking aid, and injuring many others,” according to its statement.

“These attacks are part of a recurring pattern, suggesting deliberate targeting by the Israeli military of those presumed civilians involved in securing the necessities of life.”

“This follows a similar pattern of attacks on civilian law enforcement. Since 7 October 2023, we have recorded dozens of incidents in which the Israeli military unlawfully targeted civilian police officers not taking part in hostilities, contributing to the collapse of law enforcement, leading directly to disorder around supply convoys, as the population becomes increasingly desperate to access food in the face of deepening starvation.”

“The current attacks on those trying to provide security to humanitarian and other supply convoys have contributed to this disorder and worsened the starvation of Palestinians.”

“Under international law, civilian police officers and security personnel are protected from attack unless they directly participate in hostilities.”

“As the occupying power, Israel is obliged under international humanitarian law to ensure the security and safety of the population in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Attacks directed at the civilian police and security personnel directly violate this responsibility.”

“Meanwhile, Palestinians seeking aid continue to be attacked and killed. Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of the GHF sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military. While we are aware of the presence of other armed elements in the same areas, we do not have information indicating their involvement in these killings. Each of these killings must be promptly and independently investigated, and those responsible must be held to account,” OHCHR concluded its statement.



