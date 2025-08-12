Philippe Lazzarini condemns Israel’s targeting of journalists in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency:UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has accused Israel of deliberately silencing voices reporting on its atrocities in Gaza, particularly targeting Palestinian journalists.

In a statement posted Monday on the X platform, Lazzarini expressed horror at the killing of five more journalists in Gaza, noting that over 200 Palestinian media workers have been martyred. He said Israel acts with complete impunity.

Lazzarini emphasized the urgent need to protect journalists and called for international media access to Gaza to support Palestinian reporters working under life-threatening conditions.

Since October 2023, Israel has systematically threatened Palestinian journalists, forcing them to risk their lives documenting crimes against civilians, including mass killings, starvation, and forced displacement.

On Sunday evening, Israeli forces targeted a journalists’ tent at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, killing seven people, including five Al Jazeera staff members.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the number of journalists killed since the start of the war has reached 238.

