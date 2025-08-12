UN condemns killing of journalists including Anas Al-Sharif in Gaza



AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stated on Monday that the killing of six journalists in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces is “a blatant breach of international humanitarian law.”

According to the commission, the Israeli military targeted a tent sheltering five Al Jazeera crew members, including correspondent Anas Al-Sharif, and an independent photographer. Israel admitted responsibility for the strike.

The commission reported that at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023.

European Union Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, also condemned the killings, calling the death of journalists like Anas Al-Sharif a direct attack on press freedom.

In a statement posted on her X account, Lahbib emphasized the urgent need to protect civilians and journalists at all times.

Since the beginning of its war on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has engaged in public incitement against Palestinian journalists, placing them in constant danger as they document the occupation’s crimes, including killings, starvation, and displacement.

On Sunday evening, Israeli warplanes struck a journalists’ tent at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, killing seven people, including Al Jazeera staff.

According to the Government Media Office, the number of journalists killed since the start of the war has reached 238.

/129