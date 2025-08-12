Palestinian Paramedic Diaa Al-Bayouk injured in Israeli strike near Al-Zaytoun

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Monday evening, a paramedic from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society was injured while responding to a rescue call after an Israeli strike targeted a home near the University College, southwest of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Red Crescent confirmed that paramedic Diaa Mohammed Suleiman Al-Bayouk sustained shrapnel injuries to his right shoulder from an artillery shell. He was immediately transferred to Al-Quds Hospital, where his condition was reported as stable.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Gaza condemned the Israeli occupation’s ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, citing its consistent refusal to approve most coordination requests submitted through humanitarian organizations since the March ceasefire.

According to the directorate, only 10% of the 300 coordination requests have been approved by Israel, severely hindering emergency response efforts.

The directorate emphasized that Israel’s rejection of these requests has led to the deaths of over 2,500 civilians who were wounded in targeted areas and could not be reached in time.

The Civil Defense called on the international community to pressure Israel to comply with humanitarian coordination protocols and allow access for rescue missions.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—with full support from the United States—has continued its military campaign in Gaza, which has been widely described as genocide. The offensive includes mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of International Court of Justice rulings.

The ongoing assault has resulted in over 213,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority being women and children. More than 9,000 remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

