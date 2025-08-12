Israeli Police Arrest 42 Gazan Workers in Nazareth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli police arrested 42 Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip while they were in the Arab city of Nazareth, located in the Lower Galilee. They were accused of residing in Israel (1948 occupied Palestine) without official permits.

According to Hebrew media reports on Tuesday, Israeli border police carried out a large-scale operation in Nazareth overnight. The operation targeted three separate locations and resulted in the arrest of 42 undocumented Gazan residents. Authorities also confiscated personal belongings and began interrogations.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids to detain Palestinian workers from the West Bank and Gaza who enter and stay in Israel without permits. These operations also include the arrest of Israeli employers who hire them.

