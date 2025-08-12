Al-Abbas Holy Shrine host restaurant continues to provide thousands of meals to visitors of Arbaeen (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Host Restaurant Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide thousands of meals daily to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), who come to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The department's staff work around the clock to provide three main meals daily, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with snacks and hot and cold beverages, ensuring that the needs of visitors are met regardless of their arrival times.

The food service is distributed from the main host restaurant within the holy shrine to multiple locations along the axes of the old city and the roads leading to Karbala, through fixed distribution points, in order to cover the largest possible area of visitor movement.

The host restaurant department is keen on ensuring food quality and general cleanliness, adhering to the highest health standards in the preparation and serving of meals for visitors, both from within Iraq and abroad.



