US sanctions 18 Iran-related individuals, entities

The United States imposed sanctions Thursday on 18 entities and individuals to target what the Treasury Department called a network helping Iran evade sanctions and generate revenue.

The US targets include RUNC Exchange System Company and its leadership, Cyrus Offshore Bank, and Iranian software holding company Pasargad Arian Information and Communication Technology, according to a US Treasury Department statement.

"Treasury will continue to disrupt Iran's schemes aimed at evading our sanctions, block its access to revenue, and starve its weapons programs of capital in order to protect the American people," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.