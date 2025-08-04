Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli criminal forces attack on building in Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinian young men were martyred on Monday morning after the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked an agricultural building in Qabatiya town, south of Jenin in the West Bank.

The Palestinian civil affairs authority told the health ministry in the morning that 33-year-old Yousef al-Amer was killed in an IOF raid on a building in Qabatiya.

Local sources said that Israeli forces encircled an agricultural structure in the town and showered it with bullets and projectiles, destroying it completely and killing the young men who were inside it.

The sources added that the IOF withdrew from the town, taking with them the body of martyr Amer.

Shortly afterwards, local residents found the charred body of another unidentified young man under the rubble of the building.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that the IOF shot and injured 21-year-old Qusay as-Saadi before kidnaping him during its raid in Qabatiya town.



