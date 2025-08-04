  1. Home
Iranian Cleric: Hunger Will Not Break Gaza’s Resistance

4 August 2025 - 11:54
Iranian Friday prayer leader Sayyed Mohammad Delbari condemned Israel’s use of hunger and thirst against Palestinians in Gaza.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday prayer leader of Iran’s Golestan Province emphasized that the Israeli regime cannot defeat the Palestinian resistance in Gaza by resorting to hunger and thirst.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Sayyed Mohammad Delbari strongly condemned Israel’s repeated use of starvation and dehydration as tools of oppression against the people of Gaza.

He stated that hunger has now become a weapon aimed at breaking the spirit of Gaza’s residents, silencing their resistance, and forcing them into submission. However, he affirmed that the people of Gaza—steadfast and unwavering—will ultimately triumph in this battle of wills.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Delbari also highlighted the unity of the Iranian people during the 12-day imposed war, noting that the collective solidarity among citizens, officials, and leaders, under the guidance of Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was key to Iran’s victory in the Sacred Defense against Israeli aggression.

