Iran calls for Gaza ceasefire, full UN Palestinian membership

the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly believes that any genuine initiative to realize the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people must include the following core principles:

First, a just and lasting peace in Palestine can only be achieved through the full realization of the Palestinian people's inherent right to self-determination and the complete end of occupation, apartheid, and all forms of colonial domination. Reviving failed and discredited formulas merely legitimizes aggression and entrenches injustice. Peace must be based on a realistic and democratic approach. Anything short of that is destined to fail. Iran is willing to fulfill its responsibility in support of this just approach.

Second, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire must be enforced. Full, unimpeded, and sustained humanitarian access to Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories must be ensured without delay. A permanent ceasefire must be followed that include reconstruction of Gaza with full respect for the rights of the Palestinians.

Third, all forms of forced displacement—including so-called “safe zones”, buffer zones, or any attempt to forcibly transfer or resettle Palestinians to other locations or third countries —must be categorically rejected. These unlawful ideas constitute grave breaches of international law and must not be normalized under any pretext.

Fourth, Palestine’s admission as a full Member of the United Nations must be prioritized. The Security Council, under Article 4 of the UN Charter, is duty-bound to recommend Palestine’s membership. This long overdue recommendation would uphold the principles enshrined in the Charter and reflect the overwhelming will of the international community as expressed in General Assembly resolutions. This process must not be obstructed by the narrow interests of a single Member State. The General Assembly, as the most representative body of the UN, must assume its rightful role in this regard.

Fifth, the occupying regime must be held fully accountable for its systematic and widespread violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and its prolonged illegal occupation and apartheid policies. No form of immunity and impunity should shield such egregious violations. In light of its continued defiance of the UN Charter and resolutions, the Israeli regime must face targeted sanctions and suspension of its UN membership to protect the integrity and credibility of this Organization.

Any attempt to normalize relations with the Israeli occupying regime, as long as it persists in its illegal occupation and atrocity crimes, is a betrayal of international law and justice. Such actions undermine regional and international peace and security, confer unwarranted legitimacy on the criminal practices of the Israeli regime, and further embolden it to perpetrate grave violations of international law with impunity.

We call for a sustainable solution, and warn that any solution that is rooted in injustice, apartheid, and inequality will not be a sustainable one.