Al-Abbas Holy Shrine hands over banner of Imam al-Hassan to Imam al-Hussain Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine handed over the banner of Imam al-Hassan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) to the Hussaini Shrine, coinciding with the approaching of his martyrdom anniversary (peace be upon him).

Dr. Abbas Al-Dadah Al-Moussawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, said: "We are accustomed at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine every year to send delegations to the holy shrines and religious institutions, as well as some official and unofficial entities, carrying with them the banner of Imam al-Hassan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) to revive his cause, following the example of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) whose banners are raised over their domes, and recognizing that he was wronged by the people of his time and ours."

He added, "We visited His Eminence the Senior Official of the Imam al-Hussayn's (p) Holy Shrine, Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalaei, to present this banner as part of the continuous commemoration of Imam Al-Hassan (peace be upon him) and to establish his cause through various activities, events, and programs. This is to ensure his presence in the literature of the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to shed light on his biography filled with knowledge, wisdom, mercy, and humanity, which is an integral part of reviving the rituals of the Almighty Allah."

Al-Moussawi continued, "Reviving the matter of Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him) remains of utmost importance due to the circumstances surrounding his noble life and what followed it to remove that injustice and give him what he deserves in our gatherings and condolences, with the necessity of focusing on his virtues and his decision to protect Islam, preserve the blood of Muslims, and avert seditions."



/129