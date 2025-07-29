Al-Abbas shrine's Engineering Department is mobilizing its efforts to provide water supplies during Arbaeen pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has mobilized its efforts to secure water services during the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn and his family (peace be upon them).

The head of the Water Division, Engineer Ahmed Al-Hasnawi, said that "the division's staff have begun their intensive preparations to meet the needs of visitors heading to the holy city of Karbala, providing potable water and other uses," noting that "the preparations included enhancing water production efficiency and pumping it through the network to designated locations."

He added that "the preparations also included operating the RO water pumps to ensure the delivery of drinking water to the fountains and thermoses spread inside and outside the holy sanctuary, in addition to activating the sprinklers located in the vicinity of the holy sanctuary and in the area between the two holy shrines."

He explained that "filtered water is pumped to the central kitchen to be used in cooking and washing dishes. A local laboratory has also been designated to operate around the clock to take water samples and test them periodically. These samples are sent to the central laboratory to ensure the accuracy of the results and to confirm the safety and suitability of the water for use."

Al-Hasnawi continued, "The department has begun maintenance work on the stations located along the routes leading to the holy city of Karbala. These routes include the Baghdad, Babylon, and Najaf roads, where these stations produce about one million five hundred thousand liters of drinking water daily, which is distributed to the visitors heading to Karbala and the Hussaini processions spread along these roads."

He pointed out that "a water desalination station has been installed in the center of the old city in the Bab al-Khan area, with a production capacity of about 24,000 liters of drinking water daily, and a special fountain has been designated to distribute this water to the residents and the Hussaini processions in the area."



