Delegation of Al-Abbas Shrine hands over banner of Imam al-Hassan to Imam Ali Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine handed over the banner of Imam al-Hassan al-Mujtaba (peace be upon him) to the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine, coinciding with the approaching his martyrdom anniversary (peace be upon him).

A member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine; Sayed Laith al-Moussawi, said, "Today, we came with the delegation of the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine to get the honor of the Ziyarat of our Master, the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), and to be blessed by meeting our brothers in the General Secretariat of the Imam Al's (p) Holy Shrine, to hand over the banner of the mourning of Imam al-Hassan (peace be upon him)."

He added that "the flag will be raised at the holy shrine of the Commander of the Faithful on the night of the martyrdom anniversary of his son, Imam Al-Mujtaba (peace be upon them)," noting that "this step is an initiative that the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has been undertaking, where mourning flags are sent to the holy shrines to be raised on the night of martyrdom."

For his part, a member of the Board of Directors of the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed Haidar al-Essawi, said, "We received a delegation from the General Secretariat of the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, carrying with them the flag of mourning on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam al-Hassan ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon them), to be raised in the courtyard of the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him), as part of the framework of joint cooperation between the holy shrines."



