Servants of Al-Abbas holy shrine perform worship rituals in courtyard of the holy shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) hosted the worship rituals performed by the servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, commemorating the arrival of the captives of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to the Levant.

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the recitation of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and the anthem "Melody of Pride," in addition to the chanting of poems and elegies that depicted the oppression faced by the family of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) after the tragic event of Ashura.

The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine holds the worship rituals on Mondays and Thursdays of every week.



