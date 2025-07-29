Putin discusses Syria and Iran in call with Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, discussing developments related to Syria and Iran, according to a Kremlin statement.

The Kremlin noted that Putin underscored the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reiterated Russia’s willingness to assist with diplomatic efforts on the Iranian nuclear dossier, TASS reported.

The Russian president also emphasized the need to support Syria's unity and stability by respecting the legitimate rights of all ethnic and religious communities within the country.

During the call, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to helping mediate peaceful solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue, while broader regional tensions in the Middle East were also addressed.

The Kremlin added that Russia firmly believes only peaceful mechanisms should be used to resolve regional conflicts.

