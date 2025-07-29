Five dead in Manhattan shooting, including NYPD officer

AhlulBayt News Agency: Five people, including a police officer, lost their lives in a tragic shooting inside an office building located in downtown Manhattan on Monday evening.

NBC News has reported, citing the New York Police Department, that the victims include one NYPD officer who died during the incident.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that the suspected shooter took their own life following the attack.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigators are currently analyzing multiple possibilities based on emerging details about the suspect’s identity.

