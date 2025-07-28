  1. Home
Dr. Barsh calls for urgent action to save those still alive in Gaza

28 July 2025 - 14:04
News ID: 1712393
Source: Palestine Info
Dr. Barsh calls for urgent action to save those still alive in Gaza

Dr. Munir al-Barsh issued an urgent appeal for international intervention to prevent further deaths in Gaza amid escalating starvation and medical collapse. He warned that delays in action are costing lives, with children dying from hunger and lack of access to basic medicines and nutrition.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Gaza Health Ministry, has urgently appealed to save those still alive in Gaza, where people are enduring a manmade famine.

He described Gaza’s health conditions as “catastrophic,” noting that the wounded remain untreated, children suffer from acute malnutrition, and mothers are collapsing under the burden of a broken medical system.

Dr. Barsh warned that delays in emergency aid will lead to further deaths, emphasizing that every moment of silence claims another child's life due to lack of access to medicine or infant formula.

He urged the international community to immediately evacuate critical patients—particularly those with neurological injuries or in need of complex operations beyond Gaza's capabilities.

Dr. Barsh also called for urgent delivery of life-saving medical and nutritional supplies: therapeutic milk for infants, calorie-dense supplements, concentrated glucose, ready-made therapeutic food, IV antibiotics, and essential proteins like meat, eggs, dairy, and sugar.

